Man breaks into neighbour's house

by Simbarashe Sithole
13 Sep 2019 at 06:01hrs | Views
A 23-YEAR-OLD Guruve burglar was slapped with a 2 year jail term by a Guruve magistrate yesterday after he broke into a neighbour's house and stole goods worth $2177.

Richie Karasa (23) of Kanda village under chief Chipuriro in Guruve will spend one year behind bars after magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe suspended one year on condition of good behavior.

The court heard that on August 29, Karasa broke into his neighbour's door using a an iron bar and gained entry into the bedroom.

Upon entering he stole 9 bags of maize, a blanket ,radio,a satchel ,camera an axe and a Zesa cord.

Karasa was sold out by the maize he sold to Fannyboy who was quizzed by the police and implicated the convict.

Spiwe Makarichi represented the case.

In another case a Harare security guard is in serious trouble after he was allegedly caught selling three pangolin scales in Guruve.

Raymond Kushinginya (41) appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro for possessing pangolin scales.

Mutiro remanded the suspect in custody to 23 September.

Prosecutor Albert Charehwa alleged that on September 2 Kazhinginya was selling the three pangolin scales at Ruvinga business centre when he was approached by members of the Zimparks and wildlife management athourity who were in company of the police and they puported to be buyers.

When he produced to the scales to them ,the officials identified them themselves to him and demanded a licence which he failed to produce leading to his arrest.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

