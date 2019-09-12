Bury Mugabe at Heroes Acre, says Chiefs

News / National

Chiefs have mourned the passing on of the former President Robert Mugabe, and proposed that he be buried at the National Heroes Acre alongside his other brave colleagues who fought tirelessly to liberate the country from the yoke of colonialism.The chiefs, described Mugabe as a true hero who stood by his people against all odds, and wanted peace to prevail in the country.Mugabe died last Friday in Singapore aged 95.Speaking at a funeral ceremony held at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare, yesterday, chiefs said the death of Mugabe had robbed the country of a gallant son, a true revolutionary and leader who championed the rights of his people.They said they will cherish his contribution towards the upkeep of traditional leaders.Chief Musarurwa said Mugabe was also a chief and had a close relationship with them."He respected chiefs and promoted the welfare of chiefs," he said."He saw that chiefs got vehicles, farms and decent housing. I remember well how he worked together with President Mnangagwa in ensuring that chiefs were well provided for."Mugabe had an open door policy and chiefs could visit him even without setting an appointment. We are pleading for his burial at the national shrine. Mugabe does not belong to the Gushungo family only, but he is a national figure and should be buried at a safe place, a place for the true and selfless heroes and that is the national shrine.Chief Beperere of the Gushungo clan said Mugabe walked a revolutionary journey. "We want him to be buried at the National Heroes Acre since he is a national hero," he said.Chief Gutu described the late former President as an orator who believed in himself, a well-mannered and loving person who preached peace and love in the family. Chief Katizagombo from Zvimba North said people should emulate the good works of the national hero."As chiefs we are going to work well with President Mnangagwa in line with what we learnt from Mugabe," he said."We are happy the death of Mugabe has united all political parties who have thronged this stadium to mourn their hero." Chief Shirishongwa, also from Zvimba, said they had lost not only a relative."The National Heroes Acre is the place where Mugabe should be buried if we are to talk of giving him the respect and honour he deserves," he said.