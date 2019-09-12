Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bury Mugabe at Heroes Acre, says Chiefs

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019 at 23:39hrs | Views
Chiefs have mourned the passing on of the former President Robert Mugabe, and proposed that he be buried at the National Heroes Acre alongside his other brave colleagues who fought tirelessly to liberate the country from the yoke of colonialism.

The chiefs, described Mugabe as a true hero who stood by his people against all odds, and wanted peace to prevail in the country.

Mugabe died last Friday in Singapore aged 95.

Speaking at a funeral ceremony held at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare, yesterday, chiefs said the death of Mugabe had robbed the country of a gallant son, a true revolutionary and leader who championed the rights of his people.

They said they will cherish his contribution towards the upkeep of traditional leaders.

Chief Musarurwa said Mugabe was also a chief and had a close relationship with them.

"He respected chiefs and promoted the welfare of chiefs," he said.

"He saw that chiefs got vehicles, farms and decent housing. I remember well how he worked together with President Mnangagwa in ensuring that chiefs were well provided for.

"Mugabe had an open door policy and chiefs could visit him even without setting an appointment. We are pleading for his burial at the national shrine. Mugabe does not belong to the Gushungo family only, but he is a national figure and should be buried at a safe place, a place for the true and selfless heroes and that is the national shrine.

Chief Beperere of the Gushungo clan said Mugabe walked a revolutionary journey. "We want him to be buried at the National Heroes Acre since he is a national hero," he said.

Chief Gutu described the late former President as an orator who believed in himself, a well-mannered and loving person who preached peace and love in the family. Chief Katizagombo from Zvimba North said people should emulate the good works of the national hero.

"As chiefs we are going to work well with President Mnangagwa in line with what we learnt from Mugabe," he said.

"We are happy the death of Mugabe has united all political parties who have thronged this stadium to mourn their hero." Chief Shirishongwa, also from Zvimba, said they had lost not only a relative.

"The National Heroes Acre is the place where Mugabe should be buried if we are to talk of giving him the respect and honour he deserves," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1043 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4169 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5723 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4793 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days