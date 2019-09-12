Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF linked analysts riled by G40

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019 at 23:41hrs | Views
Political analysts have blasted some expelled Zanu-PF members who are using the death and funeral of former President Robert Mugabe to attack Government and score cheap political points.

Former President Mugabe (95) died in Singapore last Friday after battling ill-health for some time.

The expelled members have been issuing statements attacking Government, despite its assistance to the former leader during his illness.

These include former Politburo members Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwawo. Mr Zhuwao has gone to the extent of lying that the former President was now living in exile in Singapore, yet he had gone there to seek medical attention at the State's expense.

Political analyst Mr Goodwine Mureriwa said it was unfortunate that the same people that tried to manipulate former President Mugabe when he was alive now wanted to do so in his death.

"It is very unfortunate that those who only yesterday wanted to manipulate the late Mugabe's old age as vacuum to satisfy their unbridled ambitions now want to take advantage of his death to resurrect themselves from political oblivion," he said.

"They either deserted the struggle or were in the terraces when the party requested Mugabe to go to Mozambique to lead the struggle following Herbert Chitepo's death in 1975.

"Cowards-cum-opportunists lack ideological orientation. They are egocentric materialists who want to reap what they have not sown. Their attempt to bury the people's revolution with Mugabe are last kicks of dying horses.

No one has monopoly of Zanu-PF in life or death."

MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu said it was insensitive for anyone to politic over a deceased person.

"In my book of rules, when someone passes on, whether or not they're high profile or just an ordinary person, the least that the living can do is to accord them a decent and befitting send-off and burial or cremation, whatever the case might be," Mr Gutu said.

"Culturally, squabbling over a dead body is considered to be taboo. Whilst I don't want to get myself embroiled in the controversy regarding where the former President Robert Mugabe should be buried, personally I just find it obnoxious, bizarre, macabre and absolutely insensitive for anyone to want to score political points regarding the deceased former President's final resting place."

Another political analyst Mr Tinashe Tiki said it was immoral for the G40 to try to use former President Mugabe's death to revive their political careers.

"It's unfortunate that they are creating sideshows and trying to settle political scores using his death," he said.

"The world has come out in the open mourning the former President and people should not be distracted by politicians with waning careers to divert their attention.

"Government has made it clear that it will respect the wishes of the Mugabe family on the processes of the funeral, so it is unnecessary for people who are in exile to try and divert the attention of the whole country in paying their last respects to the founding father of the nation."

President Mnangagwa has already said Government will respect the wishes of the former President's family on his burial.

Source - th eherald

Most Popular In 7 Days