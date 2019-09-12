Latest News Editor's Choice


Brothers in court over veld fire

by Simbarashe Sithole
12 Sep 2019 at 23:50hrs | Views
Two Bindura men were arraigned before a Bindura magistrate yesterday after they allegedly failed to control a veld fire which they had started that eventually destroyed irrigation pipes and a sugarcane plantation valued at $6 263.

The brothers Leeroy Jero (29) and KundaI Jero (24) both from Frinton farm, Bindura pleaded not guilty before magistrate Blessing Makati who remanded them in custody for trial.

Prosecutor Tariro Janhi alleged that on March 5 the suspects were clearing some grass in their garden using fire, the fire grew and the duo failed to control it until into went in the next garden belonging to Bernard Mawisire (59).

The fire went on to damage 25 plastic irrigation pipes and sugarcane plants.

In another case 7 Mvurwi men appeared before a Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday for allegedly stealing 6 irrigation pipes.

Anymore Gwararaoma (24), Blessed Chengeta (25), Trymore Machinuka (35), Rockie Chengeta (22), Medicine Gwararaoma (42), Takudzwa Gwararaoma (18) and Norest Dhambo (22) all from Omeath farm, Mvurwi pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded out of custody to next Tuesday.

The state alleges that on September 6 the suspects stole 6 iron pipes from Jonathan Muroki's field.

Carson Kundiona prosecuted.


Source - Simbarashe Sithole

