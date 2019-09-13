Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

23 escape death after accident in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 06:48hrs | Views
Twenty three people including seven school children escaped death after a commuter omnibus traveling to the city centre in Bulawayo overturned when it collided with a Nissan Xtrail.

This occurred around 7am Wednesday at an intersection between Luveve road and Masiye Phambili Drive.

The injured were ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Mpilo Hospital Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya told CITE that 23 people who were injured from the accident were attended to and no deaths were recorded.

"23 patients were seen. No deaths have been recorded up to now. Six patients were admitted and are all stable except for one twelve-year-old boy with a head injury," said Dr Ngwenya.

Acting Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the accident citing negligence on the part of the commuter omnibus driver.

"The commuter omnibus hit the Nissan Xtrail on the left side before it overturned and hit a robot at the edge of the road. There were 20 passengers on board the commuter omnibus and one person inside the Nissan Xtrail. The kombi was proceeding to the east while the Nissan Xtrail was proceeding to the North," she said.

"In the collision smash, the Nissan Xtrail came to a stop in the middle of the road while the lone drive was slightly injured while several passengers in the commuter omnibus suffered injuries."

Ass Insp Msebele urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving, especially those who operate public vehicles.

"We urge members of the public to drive carefully, especially public transport operators. They carry human the lives of people hence they need to drive cautiously," she said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - cite

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4175 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

8 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

8 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

8 hrs ago | 1056 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

8 hrs ago | 3437 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Striking doctors dig in

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

8 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 93 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5738 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4804 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1637 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days