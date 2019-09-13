23 escape death after accident in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Twenty three people including seven school children escaped death after a commuter omnibus traveling to the city centre in Bulawayo overturned when it collided with a Nissan Xtrail.This occurred around 7am Wednesday at an intersection between Luveve road and Masiye Phambili Drive.The injured were ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital.Mpilo Hospital Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya told CITE that 23 people who were injured from the accident were attended to and no deaths were recorded."23 patients were seen. No deaths have been recorded up to now. Six patients were admitted and are all stable except for one twelve-year-old boy with a head injury," said Dr Ngwenya.Acting Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the accident citing negligence on the part of the commuter omnibus driver."The commuter omnibus hit the Nissan Xtrail on the left side before it overturned and hit a robot at the edge of the road. There were 20 passengers on board the commuter omnibus and one person inside the Nissan Xtrail. The kombi was proceeding to the east while the Nissan Xtrail was proceeding to the North," she said."In the collision smash, the Nissan Xtrail came to a stop in the middle of the road while the lone drive was slightly injured while several passengers in the commuter omnibus suffered injuries."Ass Insp Msebele urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving, especially those who operate public vehicles."We urge members of the public to drive carefully, especially public transport operators. They carry human the lives of people hence they need to drive cautiously," she said.