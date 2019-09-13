Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to respect Mugabe family's wishes

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 06:49hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday said no decision will be made on the funeral arrangements of former President Robert Mugabe against the wishes of his family, and assured former First Lady Grace Mugabe that she has the full support of Government.

He said Government will not renege on the recognition of the former leader as the founding President, Commander-in-chief and torch-bearer of the country.

President Mnangagwa said this at Mugabe's residence in Borrowdale Brooke where he led Zanu-PF Politburo members in conveying their condolences on the passing on of the country's founding father.

"Amai (former First Lady Grace Mugabe), you have the full support of the Government under me, those who talk will do so, but as Government there is nothing that we will do against your wishes," he said.

"On where and how he will be buried, we have not made an announcement until we met Amai so that we share with each other. When my mother died, the former President came to my residence and stayed for quite some time.

"We will try to make all the provisions. I want the family to know that the Zanu-PF-led Government will not forget that we have our leader, it is something that we do as a matter of tradition.

"Let us have a spirit of unity and love. As long as Zanu-PF is in power and as long as I am leading, no one will deviate from that; he will remain our icon and commander, we cannot change this."

President Mnangagwa said since he took over as Head of State and Government, he had striven to fulfil all the requirements that the former First Family wanted.

"From the day that I assumed office, there was no request that I turned down in terms of providing assistance, even the travelling to Singapore by our leader for treatment," he said. President Mnangagwa paid tribute to Mugabe, whom he worked with for a long time.

"I worked with him for more than 54 years, from 1962," he said.

"In 1963 when I was imprisoned he helped to make arrangements that I be released. We have never had problems with him, except what happened that which you all know, but when I returned (back in the country) I said let bygones be bygones, that is the spirit that I have."

The President castigated some sections of the media for exaggerating the number of Heads of State and Government that had confirmed attendance for the funeral service to be held tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium. Daily News yesterday listed 49 world leaders which it claimed had confirmed attendance.

"That did not come from us," said President Mnangagwa.

"Traditional leaders from Zvimba District also came to see me and we held talks with them but the media said I bribed them, yet no one had even a single drink from me."

President Mnangagwa later requested a meeting with close family members led by Amai Mugabe, saying he wanted to exchange views with them. Family representative, Mr Walter Chidhakwa paid tribute to the Government for the support it rendered during the time of bereavement.

"We have been taught by our founding father to remain united and to forgive each other and help each other in times of trouble," he said.

"Our father played a significant role, it is not the kind of history that Your Excellency, President Mnangagwa would want to be told about, you know it better than me.

"You know the work that he carried out, the circumstances in which you worked under, how difficult it was. So, I say this man, who is our father, deserves a heroes' welcome that you gave us yesterday. We want to provide a big send off, we cannot fail to do it that which he used to do for others."

Speaking after a briefing with President Mnangagwa, Mr Chidhakwa said it was agreed that yesterday and today, the body would be at Rufaro Stadium where Zimbabweans would be given an opportunity to bid him farewell.

On Saturday, people will gather at the National Sports Stadium where Heads of State and government from other countries will attend.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4016 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1042 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4164 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5718 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days