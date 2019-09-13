Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thousands bid Mugabe farewell at Rufaro

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 06:51hrs | Views
Thousands of mourners, mainly from five provinces, yesterday braved the scorching heat as they thronged Rufaro Stadium in Mbare to bid farewell to national hero and former President Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore last week.

It is at Rufaro Stadium in 1980 where thousands of people from all over the country converged to witness the swearing-in of Mugabe as the first Prime Minister of independent Zimbabwe.

Mourners from Mashonaland East, West and Central and Manicaland started arriving at the historical stadium as early as 9am and patiently waited until the beginning of the programme at around 2pm.

The function was also attended by Government officials, chiefs, Zanu-PF leadership, schoolchildren and churches.

Thousands got a chance to bid farewell to the country's founding father during body viewing. Mourners filled the terraces where many kept singing and dancing while others were beating drums and singing liberation songs in honour of the late former President whom they described as a man of the people.

Some food vendors who took time off from their usual workplaces took advantage of the ceremony to make huge profits by selling different commodities such as ice-creams, coolers and sweets, while some innovative ones were selling branded tags inscribed "Rest in Peace RG".

The official ceremony started when the body arrived at 3pm accompanied by former First Lady Grace Mugabe, her three children and close relatives. Some mourners broke into tears while others whistled and chanted "Gushungo".

Others turned photographers and started taking pictures and videos of the procession from terraces.

After the national anthem, the former First Family led mourners during body viewing followed by relatives, chiefs and senior officials before members of the public jostled into the stadium to bid farewell to the revolutionary.

It was a mammoth task for police officers controlling the crowds who were becoming impatient and could not wait for their turn. Anti-riot police had to be called in to bring order and within a short space of time, body viewing continued until it was stopped around 5pm. It was a spectacular view as the body was ferried from the stadium in a helicopter.

The cloud of the dust as the helicopter was taking off could not deter the mourners who ran after the chopper to wave goodbye. Mourners who failed to get a glimpse of Mugabe's remains promised to come early today as the procession is continuing for mourners from the remaining   provinces.

Mourners from different provinces said they were happy to have been accorded the opportunity to bid farewell to their leader while others said it was sad that they had not had the opportunity to come closer to the President during his days, only to view his body yesterday.

Mrs Netsai Mutanda of Mbare said she had to come to bid farewell to the national hero because of the contributions he made to the nation that included the land reform programme, promoting education and also fighting against the colonial regime that oppressed indigenous people.

"It is because of his contribution during the liberation struggle that we are now independent. He promoted education and now Zimbabwe is well-known as an educated nation," she said. Mr Regis Shava of Mufakose said because of Mugabe, he believed that no race was superior to his own.

"I am proud to be Zimbabwean. Our former President is gone, but his legacy remains and we will be guided by his ideologies," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1042 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5718 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days