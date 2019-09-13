Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's legacy: Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 06:52hrs | Views
A diarrhoea outbreak has hit some Harare suburbs, with hundreds of residents being treated at various clinics after drinking contaminated borehole water, Harare City Council's Health Services director Dr Prosper Chonzi said yesterday.

Failure by the local authority to give residents clean water is a violation of section 77 of the Constitution which guarantees that every person has a right to safe, clean and potable water.

Dr Chonzi said council has dispatched teams to monitor the situation in affected areas.

"There has been an increase in the number of reported diarrhoea cases in Dzivaresekwa 3 and Dzivaresekwa Extension due to water challenges," he said.

"The diarrhoea emanated after residents consumed contaminated borehole water. Water levels are also critical and there is need of drilling more boreholes.

"At Warren Park 1 primary school, we are also investigating an outbreak, although authorities have been trying to cover up, but our officers are on the ground."

Zimbabwe Combined Residents and Ratepayers Association president Mr McStephen Nyabvure said provision of clean water was a basic constitutional right that should be upheld at any cost.

In a statement, Harare Residents Trust said the city should protect school children at Warren Park 1 Primary School.

"There is overflowing sewerage, and the local clinic is reportedly failing to cope with the outbreak," it said.

"The situation is desperate. The driveway is an eyesore, and the situation will not be resolved anytime soon given the experiences at the school.

"The HRT urges the city of Harare to put the safety and security of school children, the teaching and non-teaching staff and residents surrounding this school above their many excuses of convenience to justify failure to urgently attend to the challenges at the school.

"Every sickness and death as a result of this nightmarish situation should be put squarely on the City of Harare. They are the responsible authority."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4009 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1042 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4162 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5718 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days