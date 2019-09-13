Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe demands Vice President post in deal to bury Bob at Heroes Acre

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 07:00hrs | Views
Former First Lady, Grace Mugabe has sensationally demanded that she be given a post in the executive as a third Vice President in exchange for allowing her late husband, former President, Robert Mugabe's burial at the national heroes acre in Harare, Khuluma Afrika reported.

Earlier today, the country's President met Grace Mugabe at her Blue Roof residence in the capital.

The Mugabe family has reportedly been insisting that the former President be buried at his rural home in Zvimba.

Family spokesperson Leo Mugabe told reporters that the family would have a private burial for the ousted leader. Earlier in the week he denied reports of a rift between the Mugabe family and government, insisting instead that since Mugabe was a traditional chief, it was the norm for chiefs to be buried inside secret caves.

However, another Mugabe nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, who is in self imposed exile told local broadcaster SABC that Mugabe had died in exile because he was being harassed by Mnangagwa.

Zhuwao also claimed in a publicized statement that the government was attempting to hijack the funeral.

Sources close the negotiations claimed to Khuluma Afrika that a list of demands had been tabled by "people around the Mugabe family who were formerly G40 kingpins".

Among the demands was that Grace Mugabe should be made Vice President, and former ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, and Zhuwao be allowed to return to the country and be included in the current cabinet.

Khuluma Afrika has been told that a cash demand of $2 billion USD has also been floated.

Efforts to get a comment from the Mugabe family or government were fruitless at the time of writing.

Source - khulumaafrica

