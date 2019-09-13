Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC MP sues Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 07:33hrs | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has been taken court by Harare North legislator Allan Norman Markham over his alleged failure to disclose to parliament how over $6 million worth of loans awarded to Zimbabwe by international financial institutions had been utilized.

Parliament says government finances are in a mess and has summoned Finance minister Mthuli Ncube - as a matter of urgency - to regularise a series of unauthorised expenditures which now include the ZW$10,85 billion supplementary budget which he presented earlier this month.

Legislators also say government - and Treasury's - accounting systems are in a shambles.

Government has been engaging in extra budgetary expenditures without parliamentary approval.

For instance, MPs say government spent ZW$2,7 billion - which was then equivalent to US$2,7 billion in 2017; ZW$3,2 billion in 2018 and recently announced plans to spend ZW$10,85 billion - all without parliament authorisation - on top of the ZW$8 billion 2019 budget.

Parliament's demands and recommendations are contained in a report by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee (Pac) on Public Accounts titled First Report of the Public Accounts Committee on Compliance Issues for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development: First Session - Ninth Parliament, obtained by Zimbabwe Independent.

The legislature also wants Ncube to account for state loans and guarantees. MPs have thus given him up to September 30 to disclose the terms and conditions of all public loans and loan guarantees that have not been published.

The legislators also queried the exact amount of Zimbabwe total debt stock.

Source - the independent - Dailynews

