Mugabe's selected quotable quotes

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 07:37hrs | Views
"Surely this is now time to beat our swords into ploughshares, so we can attend to the problems of developing our economy and our society." — Mugabe at Independence in 1980.

***
"Let's strike fear in the heart of the white man, our real enemy; let the white man tremble." — Mugabe speaks on taking land from the white minority at the start of fast-track land redistribution in 2000.

***
"We have not asked for any inch of Europe or any square inch of that territory so, Blair, keep your England and let me keep my Zimbabwe." — Mugabe addressing leaders at The Earth Summit in South Africa in 2002.

***
"Some of us were embarrassed by what appeared to be the return of the biblical, giant gold goliath who threatens the extinction of other countries. Mr Trump, please blow your trumpet. Although, blow your trumpet in a musical way. Towards the values of unity, peace, co-operation, togetherness, and dialogue." — Robert Mugabe at the UN Assembly, September 2017.

***
"Homosexuals are worse than dogs and pigs; dogs and pigs will never engage in homosexual madness; even insects won't do it." — Mugabe after his government shut down a book exhibition by Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe at the Harare International Book Fair in 1995.

***
"It was a moment of madness." — Mugabe speaking about Gukurahundi which killed an estimated 20 000 people in Matabeleland during the burial of Vice-President Joshua Nkomo in 1999.

***
"His hands drip with innocent blood of many nationalities. He kills in Iraq. He kills in Afghanistan. And this is supposed to be our master on human rights?" — Mugabe attacks then American president George W Bush at the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.

***
"Only God who appointed me will remove me — not the MDC (opposition), not the British." — Mugabe during the 2008 election campaign.

***
"I asked one ANC Minister how come the whites have been left with so much power, and he said it was because of your friend Mandela. That was an ANC Minister who was saying that. Mandela went too far in doing good to the non-black communities, really in some cases at the expense of (blacks) … That's being too saintly, too good." — Mugabe slates former South African president Nelson Mandela in 2013.

***
"The British were brought up as a violent people, liars, scoundrels and crooks… I am told that [Tony] Blair was a troublesome little boy at school." — Mugabe in 2001.

***
"I have died many times. That's where I have beaten Christ. Christ died once and resurrected once. I have died and resurrected and I don't know how many times I will die and resurrect." — Mugabe on rumours of his death in 2012.

***
"Asante sana." — Mugabe concludes his last public speech before his resignation at State House in November 2017. He had been widely expected to announce his resignation during that speech.

***
"My decision to resign is voluntary on my part. It arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire to ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and stability." — Mugabe in his resignation letter on November 21 2017 that sparked wild celebrations countrywide.

Source - the independnet

