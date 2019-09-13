Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Is Harare really like Tripoli without war?

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 07:42hrs | Views
ACCORDING to the recently released The Global Liveability Index 2019 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Harare ranks 134 out of 140 cities around the world in terms of liveability, faring only better than war-torn, terrorism-ravaged and disaster-stricken cities such as Damascus, ranked 140, Lagos (139), Tripoli (136) and Dhaka (138).

The Liveability Index assesses which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions. The index covers 140 cities around the world, which are assessed on five broad indicators: a) stability, b) healthcare, c) culture and environment, d) education, and e) infrastructure.

These five categories, in turn, evaluate the relative comfort of these cities on 30 quantitative and qualitative sub-indicators or factors.

The score for indicators range from acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable, which are then weighted to reach a rating. A score of "one" indicates an "intolerable" city, while that of "100" indicates that the city is "ideal" in terms of liveability.

Vienna, for instance, ranks tops in terms of liveability — for a second year in succession. In four of the five indicators, it has an ideal score of "100", while in the category of "culture & environment" it is not that far off at "96,3". Many of the other countries among the top 10 cities are from Australia and Canada.

Harare, the economic hub of Zimbabwe underperforms in all categories except for education quality and culture environment. While the rating of "100" is considered ideal in terms of liveability for a city, Harare could only score "42,6".

In terms of scores for individual categories when compared with war-torn Tripoli for instance, Harare is better on stability 40 versus Tripoli's 35, and culture (59 vs Tripoli's 40). However, the two cities have the same score on education: 66,7 out of 100.

This is really disturbing and where the ranking methodology perhaps needs to be probed as it appears questionable, since Libya is still a war zone.

For "healthcare", Harare's scores 21,8, while Tripoli garners 41,7. The score may not be that good if disaggregated for public sector health facilities, the main recourse for the majority of population, belonging in turn, to the lower income groups. At the same time, one must remember that Libya saw a war and serious disturbances in which even many hospitals were severely affected.

Harare's infrastructure is also ranked lowly when compared to Tripoli and Lagos. This data is important as it help lead the policy makers to different policy plans of cities that are performing better. For example, the country could learn about tackling the all-important climate change crisis by examining the Sustainable Sydney 2030 strategy.

At the same time, there are many cities from emerging-market countries, which should give heart to policy-makers in Zimbabwe that things can improve quickly if policy and implementation are geared up properly.

This is because the following list of countries moved fast up the ladder of liveability rating, in the past five years, and include, i) Moscow (Russia; rank: 68; scored improved by 4,9 percentage points), ii) Belgrade (Serbia; rank: 77; percentage points improved by 6.4), iii) Hanoi (Vietnam; rank: 107; improved by 5,5 percentage points), iv) Kiev (Ukraine; rank: 117; improved by 5,2 percentage points), and v) Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire; rank: 123; percentage points improved by 6,3).

The 30 sub-indicators or factors, along with the methodology and other related details, should provide strong basis for Zimbabwe, augmented by multiple aspects it covers, to formulate its own "City or town Liveability Index".

This is very important to have for ranking of the towns and cities in the country.

This would not only help in better distribution of resources and improved policy focus in turn, but also to learn from a once similar performing cities globally, which improved over time.

The ministry responsible for urban development, its provincial departments, related ministries or departments, and the ZimStat should come together in making this index a reality for Zimbabwe cities and towns.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1039 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5715 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4791 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days