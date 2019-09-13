Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe offered Chiwenga presidency

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 07:50hrs | Views
FORMER president Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore last Friday, offered Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to take over from him at the height of the coup, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

In an interview with the Independent at his house in March 2018, Mugabe revealed that 48 hours after the military had taken over key institutions, he offered Chiwenga to take over power, as he believed he was the power broker behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, Chiwenga refused, fearing for his security, as he thought accepting the offer would put him in the crosshairs of military commanders who would view the act as betrayal. Mugabe said he knew Chiwenga was the kingmaker, while Mnangagwa was the political front.

However, prior to the coup, Mugabe had preferred the Sydney Sekeramayi, who was then Defence minister.

In the interview with the Independent, Mugabe revealed that he sent former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono to speak to the army on November 17, 2017.

Initially, Roman Catholic priest father Fidelis Mukonori had been the emissary between the army and the Mugabe family, but on this specific mission he sent Gono.

Gono's mission was to understand the military's issues and grievances.

The reason why Mugabe was offering power is that he had been made to understand that there was a planned march on his Blue Roof residence, which was to be on November 18, where a mob would be allowed to lynch him Gadaffi-style.

Even at the 11th hour, Mugabe was totally opposed to Mnangagwa taking over from him, and this is despite their long history together. During negotiations between Mugabe and the military at State House, Mugabe kept on flagging to Chiwenga to take over from him. That softened Chiwenga, resulting in the former commander of defence forces (CDF) being convinced (around the time of the "Asante Sana" speech), that Mugabe should at least stay on until Zanu-PF's December congress or, better still, until the end of his five-year term.

Mugabe had tried to use the same strategy to lure Mnangagwa back from short exile in South Africa so that they could have a discussion on the coup and succession. Mukonori said in one of the interviews that the two leaders had spoken on the phone for about 10 to 15 minutes during the negotiations between the military and Mugabe.

Mugabe, after having established contact with the army, some long hours after it had launched its operation, entertained the thought that the situation could still be managed, particularly after the intervention of South Africa, which sent a delegation that included then State Security minister Bongani Bongo and Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

He thought the tide could be reversed.

However, sources close to him say that after Mugabe attended the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony, he came back to his home completely changed after realising that the army had virtually taken over. This was because during the graduation ceremony, he had an opportunity, for the first time after the military takeover, to be briefed by senior members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), who told him that, clearly, the coup was complete and that, after all, some intelligence officers had been killed.

"After the graduation ceremony, they gave him a list with nine names of people whom they alleged had been killed. That shocked him and, when he got home, he started thinking differently from the path of negotiation," a source said.

"He then reached out to several heads of state in the region to intervene, but they refused."

The South Africans, who were key to the process — not least because of their economic and regional power, but also because the then president Jacob Zuma was the Sadc chairperson — refused to intervene, but made it clear that if the army had invaded Mugabe's house, as they were threatening repeatedly in the background, South African troops were going to be in Harare within minutes.

"Mugabe also tried to reach Vladimir Putin, through former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko. He asked Mphoko to call Putin to come and quash the coup. That did not work because African leaders did not prefer that route," another source said.

After the May 2017 "Mexico Declaration", which heightened Mugabe's succession war within the splintered Zanu-PF, the G40 faction hastily formed a special committee led by the then party's political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to introduce Sekeramayi across the country's 10 provinces as the veteran leader's preferred heir apparent.

Mugabe's project to install Sekeramayi as his successor failed due to an array of reasons: his lack of gravitas, weak support from the deposed veteran leader, as well as from the Zanu-PF commissariat and critical party structures. Insiders told the Independent in May 2018 that Sekeramayi proved to be a reluctant and weak candidate, as he appeared rather too timid to provide leadership to the G40 faction which had coalesced around Mugabe and his wife Grace at the zenith of the Zanu-PF succession battle.

Prior to Sekeramayi, Mugabe had wanted his former Vice-President Joice Mujuru to take over from him after the 2004 Zanu-PF congress.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3964 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1038 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4145 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5713 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4791 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days