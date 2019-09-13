Latest News Editor's Choice


Old Mutual abandons more legal action against Peter Moyo

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019
In a major U-turn, Old Mutual has abandoned its immediate plans for more legal action against its on-again, off-again CEO Peter Moyo.

In a lawyer's letter to Moyo's legal team, seen by Fin24, Old Mutual's law firm said that the company was drawing up an urgent application against Moyo, but then reconsidered it.

"It has now decided that it would be more appropriate to attempt to de-escalate the litigation between the parties, and it would prefer not to have to engage in further collateral litigation."

Moyo and Old Mutual have filed various legal actions against each other, in a dispute about whether the CEO's services have been legally terminated. Old Mutual has fired Moyo twice in recent months.

Old Mutual will now await a judgment on the second termination, before it decides on its next steps.

Old Mutual has been barring Moyo from coming into the office, but now "acknowledges that he has tendered his services and that he continues to do so". But, Old Mutual's legal team says Moyo "is not required to be present at the workplace to do so."

"Our client urges your client to accept that, in the prevailing circumstances and while awaiting the judgment of Mashile J, the interests of the company are not served by him attending at the workplace, with or without a press entourage, which may cause uncertainty and generate adverse publicity for our client."

Source - fin24

