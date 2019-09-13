Mnangagwa gives up on Robert Mugabe's body?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given up on convincing the family of the later Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe to hand over the body to government to conduct burial at the National shrine.ZANU PF patriots have reported that Mnangagwa told the former First Lady Grace Mugabe during a closed door meeting that it was now up to the Mugabe family to decide where they want to bury him and the government will assist with necessary help that is requested.There were reports, earlier this week, that Mnangagwa met with Chiefs from Mugabe's village and tried to bribe them with money and promise of cars to handover the body.President Mnangagwa has since denied the reports saying he did not even offer a cup of tea to the Chiefs.One of the family Spokespersons Leo Mugabe told journalists that the family wants a private burial for Robert Mugabe because he was a Chief."The family is the one that makes decisions and tells the government what it wants, so there is no feud between us and the government," Leo mugabe said.Meanwhile, Mugabe's family said the 11 heads of state and former presidents who confirmed attendance for the funeral could pay their respects at the national stadium on Saturday.