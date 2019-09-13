Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Robert Mugabe to be buried at heroes acre

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Sep 2019 at 09:41hrs | Views
One of the Mugabe family Spokespersons Leo Mugabe has confirmed that Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes acre.

Mugabe said the event will not be a public ceremony but will be a private family event.

On Thursday Mugabe told journalists that the burial of a Chief is done in privacy and the late  Mugabe as a Chief will be accorded that privacy.



This is a developing story….



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days