BREAKING: Robert Mugabe to be buried at heroes acre
One of the Mugabe family Spokespersons Leo Mugabe has confirmed that Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes acre.
Mugabe said the event will not be a public ceremony but will be a private family event.
On Thursday Mugabe told journalists that the burial of a Chief is done in privacy and the late Mugabe as a Chief will be accorded that privacy.
This is a developing story….
