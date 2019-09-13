Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa calls for a national day to appease ancestral spirits

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Sep 2019
Norton member of Parliament Temba  Mliswa says Zimbabwe must dedicate a period to appease the ancestral spirits of the country so that the country may have its economy revived.

Said Mliswa, "Whilst it may sound funny to some especially the much younger, this country yakuda kubukirwa hwahwa wenyika. I would even be prepared to donate 10 cattle towards it, 1 for each province."

Mliswa added that the national day of prayer that is being held by churches was not enough because Zimbabweans have a strong link with ancestral spirits.

"We have national prayer to which as a Methodist I subscribe to, but we can't forget who we are. It's a concept not uncommon to all cultures, indian, Chinese etc so se vanhu vatema ngatiteiwo zvedu. Nothing of its kind has been done since the liberation struggle despite the role vasvikiro like ana Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi played. We talk about them but don't pay homage.

"It's something that can be led by Fortune Charumbira through the Provincial and District structures."

In the early turn of the millennium Zimbabwe conducted various cleansing ceremonies called Biras which were meant to connect the country to the ancestral powers and thank them for liberating the country.

Zimbabwe is a secular state.



Source - Byo24News

