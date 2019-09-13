Mugabe family dismisses Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Mugabe family has dismissed as "nonsense" claims by Professor Jonathan Moyo that President Emmerson Mnangagwa bribed Zvimba chiefs so that they accede to government request to have the late former President Robert Mugabe to be buried at the National Heroes Acre.On Wednesday, Moyo, a former Zanu-PF spin doctor claimed that Mnangagwa had summoned the chiefs and gave them $10 000 each so that they agree that Mugabe be buried at the heroes acre.This followed bickering between the Mugabe family and government on where the former President should be buried with reports that the late Zimbabwean leader, who died in Singapore on 6 September, had indicated that he did not want to be buried at the North Korean built shrine.Mugabe's nephew Leo Mugabe said contrary to the bribery claims, the chiefs went to Mnangagwa to express gratitude for the assistance he rendered to his predecessor."I want to dispel that rumour. It's absolute nonsense. When we visited the President, I was with them and they merely wanted to thank the Government for what it has done for Cde Mugabe and the family when he was not well," said Leo Mugabe."This includes paying the hospital bills, taking care of him as well as recognizing him as an icon of the country."