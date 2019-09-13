Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa in court victory

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 14:01hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has finally breathed a sigh of relief after efforts by a former employee, who had sought to garnish its bank account over a US$518 331 debt, were thwarted by the High Court on Wednesday last week.

On Monday last week, Zifa petitioned the High Court with an urgent chamber application seeking to protect its funds held in its Ecobank account after former administrator Lazarus Mhurushomana had engaged the sheriff of the High to access the money.

Zifa argued that if execution of its bank account was to proceed as scheduled on September 2, the football mother body would be sanctioned by Fifa since the funds were specifically meant for development.

The matter was then determined by Justice Alpheus Chitakunye, who ruled in favour of Zifa.

"The execution of the writ of execution in case number HC5721/09 dated July 26, 2019 be and is hereby stayed. Each party shall bear its own costs," Justice Chitakunye ruled.

Prior to the determination of the matter, Zifa president Felton Kamambo had filed an affidavit saying there were fears that Mhurushomana's action would also derail both the men's and women's national soccer team matches that were set to be played in and outside Zimbabwe.

Mhurushomana's move came about at a time when Zifa was about to host the senior women national team's international match against Zambia on September 1, while the men's national team was scheduled to play Somalia in Djibouti on September 7 in a World Cup qualifier.

Kamambo had further argued that if the writ of execution was allowed to stand, an illegality would have been perpetrated in that Mhurushomana would have executed an order of the court without compliance with the rules of the High Court.

Kamambo further said the writ obtained by Mhurushomana was not lawful in that the first order against Zifa was granted on September 17, 2013, but the former administrator obtained the writ of execution on July 26, 2019. He added that Mhurushomana obtained another writ of execution in 2014, a writ executed by the sheriff over the same judgment.

Zifa was represented by Chenaimoyo Gumiro.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3938 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1031 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4136 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5711 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days