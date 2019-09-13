Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese snub Zimbabweans in RGM Airport project

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 14:03hrs | Views
Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport,, Oscar Gorerino, yesterday expressed concern that a Chinese company, Jiangsu, which is refurbishing and expanding the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, has not employed local engineers in the project.

Speaking after touring the airport with members of the committee, Gorerino quizzed the project officials over the non-employment of locals.

"You did Victoria Falls Airport for about three years and our government trusted you to teach some of our people the skills required in the expansion of the airport," he said.

"You cannot be doing a project here at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport without having a Zimbabwean component as part of your engineers.
Basically, this means you do not want people to learn, but you just want to benefit yourselves."

Responding to the concerns, head administrator of the expansion project at the airport, Wang Xiao Xiao, said they had local engineers working in the laboratory testing the materials being used in the refurbishment and expansion project.

"We are taking baby steps in teaching some of the Zimbabweans. The project has some local engineers in the lab that test the quality of the materials that we are using and other tests as well," Xiao said.

He also said language barrier also slowed the process of imparting skills, an argument Gorerino dismissed, stating that the programme should start promoting teaching the Chinese language to Zimbabweans.

The project is currently 8% complete amid concerns that delays in releasing funds might delay the expansion beyond 2021.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3934 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1030 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4131 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 618 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5709 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days