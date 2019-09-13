Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mliswa should have been arrested over US$400 000 bribe'

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 14:04hrs | Views
Controversial Kwekwe businessman Shepherd Tundiya, who is accused of obstructing the course of justice after allegedly trying to convince mogul James Ross Goddard to withdraw extortion charges against Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, has said the police wrongly arrested him instead of the MP.

Tundiya, who appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube, denied the offence, saying the police must prosecute Mliswa for demanding a US$400 000 bribe from Goddard on two different occasions.

In his defence outline, Tundiya, who is the director of Avim Investments, claimed he was being abused by being dragged into the bribery storm.

"I am being abused by being dragged into the bribery storm or shady dealings between Mliswa and the complainant. As facts stand, it should be Mliswa who ought to be prosecuted for demanding bribes on two different occasions from the complainant and not me," Tundiya said.

Goddard had accused the then parliamentary portfolio committee on mines members Mliswa, Anele Ndebele, Prince Sibanda and Leonard Chikomba of demanding a US$400 000 bribe from him to facilitate the awarding of a mining contract with Hwange Colliery Private Limited.

Tundiya is accused of instructing Goddard to withdraw the matter while at the offices of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya.

But the accused said when they met at the RBZ with Goddard, they did not discuss Mliswa's bribery case, but only discussed a different matter in which Mangudya heard reports that Mliswa was demanding a bribe from Goddard using his name.

Goddard said when the legislators allegedly tried to extort money from him, he approached Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who then advised him to see the Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, leading to the report.

Ncube postponed the matter to September 28 for trial continuation and Mangudya is expected to testify.

Michael Reza appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3937 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1030 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4135 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5711 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days