Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stampede to check if Mugabe is really dead

by staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 14:06hrs | Views
THOUSANDS of people yesterday stampeded to view the body of the late former President Robert Mugabe at Rufaro Stadium, where he took his first oath as the country's founding Prime Minister at midnight on April 18, 1980, ending a century of British colonial rule.

Mugabe's body arrived at Rufaro around 2:30pm when the stadium was almost full, with many people still trickling in to pay their last respects to the man who ran Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was toppled in a coup in November 2017.

People, most of who clad in Zanu-PF regalia, particularly the former leader's 2013 campaign material, had to be stopped several times to allow some order as they stampeded to the centre of the stadium, where Mugabe's casket was perched for body viewing.

The two hours allowed were too short for all the people to see the body, forcing security to ask the stampeding people to come today, early in the morning, to join the queue to see Mugabe's body before it heads to the National Sports Stadium tomorrow for a State funeral.

About 11 heads of State have confirmed attendance so far apart, from former Presidents who form the bulk of Mugabe's friends, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday.

The body arrived late due to haggling between Mugabe's family and government over his burial site that dragged on until midday.

Mourners and journalists had a torrid time waiting for an announcement on Mugabe's burial site that never came.

Cameras were moving from one direction to another to make sure they catch any announcement from top relatives coming in and out of the Mugabes' expansive Blue Roof mansion.

The most anxious moment was when Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe were meeting at the same time the Mugabe family elders were also meeting to consult on the nationalist's burial arrangements and site.

It was another "Asante Sana" moment when Mugabe's relative Walter Chidakwa addressed the people after the meetings, when people anticipating to hear of the former leader's burial site were left disappointed.

Still, there was no way forward, with family spokesperson Leo Mugabe disclosing plans for his uncle's burial were still to be made.

That was after Mnangagwa had just left, with most people hoping his presence and meeting with Grace would birth the breakthrough that will likely save the Zanu-PF leader international embarrassment.

"It seems the rural burial is carrying the day," a colleague journalist whispered to this reporter.

Back in the tent, a gust of wind that blew tents and damaged a commuter omnibus door at Mugabe's mansion at the time the plane carrying his body was touching down at RGM International Airport was the talk of the day.

"It was scary. The wind was very strong. You see that tent, it swayed from side to side until it went down. Even a kombi that was parked close was damaged by the wind," one woman told a colleague.

"It happened around 4pm. That was when the body of the former President had just arrived. Hope it was just a natural occurrence and not a strong message that was being conveyed."

Later, when there was doubt that his body would be carried to patiently waiting supporters at Rufaro, two helicopters landing at the Blue Roof to pick up Mugabe's remains became the centre of spectacle for some mourners from rural areas, who appeared to be seeing the choppers for the first time.

Before Mnangagwa arrived at the Blue Roof, it was MDC leader Nelson Chamisa who sent journalists and some mourners to their feet, rushing in the house to take pictures of the opposition leader consoling Grace.

In South Africa, the Julius Malema opposition Economic Freedom Fighters had a packed auditorium to commemorate Mugabe's life.

The memorial service was attended by former Cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere (Local Government) and Patrick Zhuwao (Labour) as well as former Zanu-PF Harare provincial political commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3930 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1030 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4130 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5709 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days