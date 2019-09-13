Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Mugabes bury the hatchet, settles row to give Mugabe hero's burial

by BBC
13 Sep 2019 at 14:07hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe will be buried in the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare, his family says, following a row with the government over his final resting site.

Family spokesman and nephew Leo Mugabe says the date is yet to be determined.

Before that there will be a public ceremony at the shrine in the capital on Sunday, followed by a ceremony at Mr Mugabe's home village.

Mr Mugabe, who was 95, died last week while being treated in Singapore.

His body is now lying in state at the Rufaro football stadium in the capital.

Before Sunday's ceremonies, a state funeral will be held on Saturday. Heads of states of a number of countries are expected.
What did Mugabe's family say?

Leo Mugabe told the BBC that after Sunday's public ceremony in Harare Robert Mugabe's body would return to his home village of Kutama.

Clan chiefs and the family would be allowed to perform their own ceremonies there.

Only at a later date - another Sunday as yet to be determined - Mr Mugabe would be finally buried at the National Heroes Acre monument, Leo Mugabe added.

The family had earlier expressed shock at not having been consulted by the government about the funeral arrangements.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared Mr Mugabe a national hero after his death, indicating he should be buried at the national monument.

Mr Mugabe's family is said to be bitter over him being ousted by his former ally Mr Mnangagwa two years ago.

Mr Mugabe fired Mr Mnangagwa in 2017, in what many believed was a way to prepare for his wife, Grace Mugabe, to succeed him.

Stadium stampede

Meanwhile, thousands of mourners have been queuing up at Rufaro stadium to pay their respects to Mr Mugabe.

There was a brief stampede on Thursday as people rushed forward to catch a glimpse of the former leader, the Reuters news agency reported.

Trust Nyakabawo told Reuters at the Rufaro stadium: "We are in pain after his death because we were so used to seeing him alive as a father figure that led the country well."

Rufaro Stadium is where Mr Mugabe was sworn in as Zimbabwe's first leader in 1980.

Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3924 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1030 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4128 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5707 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days