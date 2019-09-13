Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obiang Nguema jets in for Mugabe funeral

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 14:47hrs | Views
The President of the Equatorial Guinea, His Excellency Theodore Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has arrived in the country for the funeral of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Accompanied by his wife, he was received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Lands, Agriculture, Water Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Retired Air Marshall Perrence Shiri.

After signing the condolence book, he stated that the death of Mugabe is a loss not only for Zimbabwe but Africa as a continent.

"He was a leader without comparison on the African continent. His memory will forever remain among. The people of Zimbabwe will forever be grateful that he took land from the whites and gave it to his people," said President Mbasogo.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1030 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4125 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5707 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4363 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4789 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days