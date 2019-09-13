Obiang Nguema jets in for Mugabe funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

The President of the Equatorial Guinea, His Excellency Theodore Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has arrived in the country for the funeral of the late former President Robert Mugabe.Accompanied by his wife, he was received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Lands, Agriculture, Water Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Retired Air Marshall Perrence Shiri.After signing the condolence book, he stated that the death of Mugabe is a loss not only for Zimbabwe but Africa as a continent."He was a leader without comparison on the African continent. His memory will forever remain among. The people of Zimbabwe will forever be grateful that he took land from the whites and gave it to his people," said President Mbasogo.