Machete wielding robbers jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole

ECOCASH transfer sold out two machete wielding Gweru robbers who threatened to assault their victim before forcing him to tell them his ecocash pin number and robbed him of his money, wallet and mobile phone.

The matter came to light at Kwekwe magistrates courts yesterday where Alexio Chibwana (34) and Obvious Tembo both from Mkoba 6,Gweru were sentenced to 3 years imprisonment by magistrate Story Rushambwa.Rushambwa conditionally suspended one year and the remaining two years are effective.The court heard that on April 5 Hilary Watsikiwa disembarked from a commuter omnibus near Omega church Mbizo 9, Kwekwe around 7 pm when he met the convicts; the convicts stopped him and demanded all his belongings.They took his itell cell-phone, cash US450, $820 bond and threatened to assault him with a machete to review his ecocash pin , Watsikwa gave in and was also robbed of his RTGS $416 which was in his ecocash wallet.The duo withdrew Watsikiwa’s money from his ecocash account and transferred it into another number which the police used to track the convicts.The police managed to trace them and were led to their place of residence in Mkoba where they managed to recover the complainant’s wallet containing his identity card.Freddy Ndoro represented the state.