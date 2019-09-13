Mugabe burial pushed back by 30 days

News / National

by ZimLive

Robert Mugabe's burial has been pushed back by at least a month after the family asked for a mausoleum to be built, as a condition for having his remains interred at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.Mugabe will be buried in "around 30 days", Mugabe family spokesman Leo Mugabe said on Friday."The government and the chiefs went to the Heroes Acre, showed each other where President Mugabe is going to be buried, and that place would take about 30 days to complete," Leo Mugabe said."So what that means is the burial will take that long."President Emmerson Mnangagwa told journalists at State House that Mugabe's family had identified a spot at the summit of the hilltop – virgin land that would require some engineering works to get it ready for his burial."We are building a mausoleum for our founding father at the top of the hill at the Heroes Acre, it won't be finished so we will only bury him after we have completed the structure," Mnangagwa said.Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by the army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital a week ago aged 95.More follows.....