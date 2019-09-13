The world sorry can disarm Goliath

News / National

by Gabarinocheka

Some crest fallen formally untouchable clique eerily tried to find relevance through the now in currency shadow of a cadaver. No wonder those of yesteryear would say a 'dead person is very heavy'.Even a great indaba could not lift the corpse, indeed it was very heavy. Why not swallow your pride and approach the mountain? Young Nero was on his knees before Jezebel, of course he knows from which purse his bread is buttered.Give credit where it beckons, the river sand boy is clever indeed. The word sorry can disarm a Goliath and prepare the table for another supper, not the last supper as are wishes of many. All tricks and machinations did not help the situation.For all intents and purposes the scepter was pointed to the sacred mountain where comrades in arms lie interred. Well, it did not hurt much that some of dubious character and questionable credentials lie peacefully besides the great with not an iota of guilt from 'borrowed' greatness.Heavens will judge them and their progeny. Who owns the mountain, is it not the masses whose loved ones paid the ultimate price liberating Zimbabwe? Brother Tafa never came back from the war front.Sister Ruvarevhu died at the base came in Mutoko. Father Husayihwevhu lost all his goats towards the war effort. It is our mountain, our cemetery, our assembly point.Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.