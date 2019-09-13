Mnangagwa building a mausoleum for Mugabe

News / National

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Zimbabwean government is building a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre as a way of paying homage and honour to the country's late founding father Robert Mugabe.President Mnangagwa said the date of burial will now be determined by the period it will take to complete the mausoleum.Addressing the media after meeting his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, Theodore Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at State House this Friday, President Mnangagwa said construction of the mausoleum where the remains of Zimbabwe's founding father will be interred has begun.President Mbasogo was the last head of state to visit Mugabe in hospital, in Singapore and he relayed a message from the late founding father of Zimbabwe to President Mnangagwa.Earlier on Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Mr Gu Shengzu paid a courtesy call on Mnangagwa at State House.