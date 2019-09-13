Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe hikes interest rate to 70% to help plummeting currency

by Bloomberg
13 Sep 2019 at 22:02hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's central bank raised its main interest rate to 70% to stabilize a plummeting currency and rein in surging inflation.

The decision is the first by the southern African nation's Monetary Policy Committee, which was formed three days ago. The increase follows the government's decision in June to ban the use of foreign currency and reintroduce the Zimbabwe dollar, abandoned in 2009, in an effort to manage consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade.

The rate was increased from 50% "to take account of developments on inflation and the exchange rate," central bank Governor John Mangudya said in a statement. "The bank expects inflation to start declining after the current high-inflation cycle ends, as attested by ebbing exchange-rate depreciation pressures, following the removal of the multi-currency system."

The Zimbabwe dollar, a precursor of which was pegged to the dollar at parity as recently as February, is currently trading at almost 13 per dollar and annual inflation, which won't be published until next February, is estimated at between 230% and 570%.

"The increase in the benchmark rate is an important step, but it's still below the inflation rate, which is above 200%," John Robertson, a Harare-based economist, said by phone. "I think by the end of the year, the inflation rate will still remain very high."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3882 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1027 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4110 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 998 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 613 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5704 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4362 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4788 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 773 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days