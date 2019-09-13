Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe's pictures

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019
AS the country continues to celebrate the life of the late former President Robert Mugabe, The Chronicle went to its archives to get some pictures taken by its photojournalists over the years.


Below are some of the pictures chosen by our team.


The President-designate, Rev Canaan Banana and his wife, Janet and the Prime Minister, Mr Mugabe and his wife, Sally, pose for photographs before local and international press representatives at Mr Mugabe’s Salisbury home (pic taken on 14 April 1980)


President Mugabe at the official opening of Westgate Vocational Training centre in Bulawayo (Pic taken January 1991)
 

THANK YOU YOUR EXCELLENCY…The headmaster of Madlelenyoni Secondary School in Ntabazinduna, Mr Thomas Thabani Ncube, receives a keyboard for one of the ten computers donated to the shool by President Mugabe. Looking on (from left) is Matabeleland South Governor, Angeline Masuku and Matabeleland North Governor, Obert Mpofu (Pic taken on 24 November 2004)


Prime Minister Mugabe was shown around Dandy Chewing gum factory, which is internationally renowned and is a major foreign currency earner for Denmark (pic taken March 1981)

The PRime Minister, Mr Robert Mugabe, inspects the pass-out parade of police recruits at Morris Depot, Salisbury (Pic taken on 28 October 1980)


President Mugabe in a jovial mood on arrival at the Bulawayo Airport, greets a traditional dancer, Mrs Selina Thebe (Pic taken on 1 February 1995)


The Prime Minister, Mugabe, greets Cabinet Minister, from left; Sidney Sekeramayi, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Dr Eddison Zvobgo before his departure on a three nation tour to Algeria, Tanzania and Malta. His wife Sally, looks on. (Pic taken on 20 January 1983)


Mr and Mrs Mugabe greet old friends while attending the Zimbabwe Exhibition at the Commonwealth Institute in London (Pic taken on 18 July 1984)


Prime Minister Mugabe stresses a point during a Cabinet meeting


President Mugabe admires one of the ten computers he donated to Zwangendaba High School in Lupane. behind him is the headmaster of the school, Mr Khumbulani Moyo and Matabeleland North Governor, Obert Mpofu (Pic taken on 24 November 2004)


Prime Minister Mugabe presenting a speech (Pic taken on 19 March 1982)


President Mugabe and his wife Grace, at State House before the opening of the 4th Session of the Fourth Parliament (Pic taken on 16 July 1998)

Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Mugabe, the OAU chairman and President of Egypt, Mr Hosni Mubarak (left) and the chairman of the Frontline States, President Kenneth Kaunda (pic taken on 21 August 1989)


Mrs Annah Nkomazana of Makokoba carrying a basket full of mealies before she handed it over to President Mugabeat a Zanu-PF rally at the LArge City Hall in Bulawayo. looking on from right are the Deputy Minister of Public Construction and National Housing, Mrs Sithembiso Nyoni and Mrs Pheobe Ncube (Pic taken on 11 March 1996)


President Mugabe opens a cattle feeding pen at Manyoni Farm in Matobo district (Pic taken on 18 September 1998)


United Nations General Assembly President Paul Lusaka meeting with Prime Minister Robert Mugabe at the UN headquarters (Pic taken on 2 October 1984)


Mr Mugabe addressing a press conference flanked by Mr Simon Muzenda and Mr Eddison Zvobgo. At the back are Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mr Enos Nkala (Pic taken on 25 January 1979)


PM Mugabe at the reburial of ZANLA combatants (Pic taken on 23 September 1985)


Prime Minister Mugabe wishing a happy and posperous New Year to children of his staff of his residence on New Year’s Day. he later gave the children packs containing sweets and potato crisps to brighten up their hops of the New Year before proceeding to Norton via Harare Avenues (Pic taken on 1 January 1986)


President Mugabe presents a Sword of Honour to the overall vest cadet, Bornwell Gumbajena, at a joint pass-out parade of the Air Forces of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Army officers at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru (Pic taken on 02 July 2005)


President Mugabe and his family are entertained by a dance group on arrival at the Bulawayo Airport. on Mugabe’s immediate left is his wife, Grace, his son, Robert (junior), Vice PResident Joshua Nkomo and the deputy Minister of High Education, Dr Sikhanyiso Ndlovu (Pic taken on 22 February 1997)


President Mugabe inspecting a guard of honour at the opening of the fourth session of the second Parliament. it is the first he has presided ever since his installation as Execuitive President on New Year’s day (Pic taken on 29 June 1988)


British Prime Minister, Mrs Margaret Thatcher shakes hands with Zimbabwe Prime Minister, Robert Mugabe on the steps on Number 10 Downing Street. Mr Mugabe is on a three day visit and is scheduled to meet bankers and industrialists at a dinner organised by Lord Soames who was the last Governor of Rhodesia (Pic taken on 30 September 1982)


President Mugabe with Vice President Joshua Nkomo

Flanked by Boeing executives, Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister Robert Mugabe with; (left to right); Bill Shineman, vice president/general manager, Everett Division, Mrs Sally Mugabe and Myron Anton, director 747/767 marketing management (pic taken on October 1987)



The Prime Minister signing the freedom roll after he was made a Freeman of the City of Bulawayo. Standing behind the Prime Minister is the mayor of Bulawayo, Clr Nick Mabodoko (Pic taken on 23 July 1986)


President Mugabe speaking with some of his relatives Mr Lewis Chandafira and Mrs Hilda Tshuma, in Mpopoma, Bulawayo (Pic taken on 19 August 1998)


Source - chronicle

