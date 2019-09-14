Busy week for Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has had a hectic last few days, as he was confronted with two high-profile funerals - that of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Major-General Trust Mugoba. Below are some of the activities that have kept the President busy in the last few days.September 6 - President Mnangagwa announces the death of Mugabe through his Twitter handle while in Cape Town for World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting."It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President Robert Mugabe," he said. He immediately leaves Cape Town for home, cutting short his stay for the meeting.September 9 - President Mnangagwa assembled a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, comprising former President Robert Mugabe's family, family of the former First Lady - the Marufus - to facilitate the repatriation of the national hero's body from Singapore. The President also wrote letters to the former statesman's confidants, former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda and Chinese President Xi Jingping, officially notifying them of Mugabe's demise.September 10 - President Mnangagwa meets the Mugabe family members, including chiefs from Zvimba, at his Munhumutapa offices, where they expressed appreciation for the support Government rendered to Mugabe during his illness and efforts to repatriate his remains from Singapore.September 10 - President Mnangagwa visits national hero Maj-Gen Mugoba's residence in Greendale, Harare to pay his condolences.September 11 - President Mnangagwa officiates at the burial of national hero Maj-Gen Mugoba at the National Heroes Acre, where he describes him as a distinguished fighter who remained unwavering to the revolution throughout his life.September 11 - President Mnangagwa rushes to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport soon after the burial of Maj-Gen Mugoba to receive the body of Mugabe, whom he describes as an icon of the liberation struggle. From the airport, the body is taken to One Commando Regiment where the State parlour is located and President Mnangagwa leads mourners in a prayer at the venue.September 12 - President Mnangagwa visits Mugabe's residence in Borrowdale Brooke where he led Zanu-PF Politburo members in conveying their condolences.September 13 - President Mnangagwa meets some of the international dignitaries at State House, who arrived in the country for the funeral service of Mugabe today.