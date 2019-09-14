Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ to address cash shortage

by Staff reporter
14 Sep 2019 at 08:08hrs | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) plans to increase the amount of physical cash in circulation after realising that some critical sectors of the economy such as the informal sector, senior citizens and the rural folk are excluded from fully participating in the economy.  

RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya said this yesterday in the 2019 Mid-Term Monetary Policy Review Statement themed "Transition to Normalcy".

Dr Mangudya said he expected prices of goods and services to have started stabilising or even falling substantially by February next year.

But it is the shortage of physical cash that the RBZ wants to immediately address to eliminate arbitrage opportunities through multi-tier pricing, which has partly contributed to the surge in inflation.

Dr Mangudya said the economic reforms instituted so far show a more positive outlook on the exchange rate and inflation.  Zimbabwe's annual inflation raced to 175,5 percent in the eight months to June this year, from 5,39 percent in September last year due to the foreign currency parallel market exchange rates.

The re-introduction of the local currency in June this year and subsequent removal of the US dollar as a transacting currency, means the RBZ should issue adequate notes and coins to support the economy.

Due to the high cost of products when one is not using cash, there is increased demand for physical cash, as reflected by unending queues at most banks. In addition, visitors to the country, including tourists were failing to access cash for domestic transactions.

"Failure to get cash is undermining the confidence in the local currency, as well as forcing economic agents to resort to the illegal transactions in foreign currency and to selling cash at a premium," Dr Mangudya said.  

"Accordingly, without prejudice to our cash-light society drive, which has served the country very well, the bank will continue to inject additional notes and coins on a gradual basis, to support productive (sectors) and lessen the inconvenience caused by physical cash shortages to the transacting public."  

It is expected that cash injections into the market by the RBZ will not result in an increase in money supply, as banks will use their existing RTGS balances to exchange for cash.  

Dr Mangudya said the central bank estimated that based on historical cash levels and practices in neighbouring countries, the currency in circulation should be between 10 percent to 15 percent of broad money supply.

Presently, Zimbabwe has about $15 billion in circulation. Dr Mangudya believes the ongoing policy measures have forced the parallel market exchange rate to start to converge with the interbank rate, as foreign currency flows to the formal market improve. He said inflationary pressures should start to decline, as retailers adjust their prices in line with the relative stability of the inter-bank market and falling parallel exchange rate premiums.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3649 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5546 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4296 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days