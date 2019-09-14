Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe to be remembered for land reform, says Masuku

by Staff reporter
14 Sep 2019 at 08:09hrs | Views
THE late former President Robert Mugabe will be remembered for the bold and historic land reform programme which he undertook to empower the people of Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF deputy national secretary for the Women's League, Angeline Masuku, has said.

In an interview yesterday, Masuku, who is also the former Minister of State for Bulawayo, praised Mugabe for spearheading the land reform programme, during which land owned by the minority white farmers was redistributed to black Zimbabweans.

"We can't ignore the fact that through this programme, indigenous Zimbabweans gained their long denied land rights to complete their sovereignty. This is an achievement that Mugabe will be remembered for.

"He was a bold and brave leader, who stood firm for the rights of his people. The decision that he took empowered a lot of black people in the country, who now own land," said Masuku.

She said she started working with Mugabe after the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 and when she was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South province.

"During the liberation struggle, I worked with the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo. I started working with Mugabe after the signing of the Unity Accord when I was among the 10-member committee that was supposed to oversee the implementation of the Unity Accord.

"The 10-member committee included five from Zanu and five from Zapu and I was one of those from Zapu. I worked closer with him when I became Matabeleland South Governor," said Masuku.

She described Mugabe as a listening leader who was concerned about his people and the empowerment of women.

"He was a listening leader although he would fulfil some of the promises while others he didn't. This is evidenced by the number of projects that were not completed while he was still in power.

"He appreciated the existence of women and always emphasised on programmes to empower them.  

"Although the country has not reached the 50/50 representation in all sectors, I want to believe that Mugabe really pushed the agenda and left us at a different level. We thank him for that," said Masuku.

She added that although Mugabe was no longer in power, the nation had lost a father who was going to give its leaders advice through his wisdom.

"We've indeed lost a father as a nation. The truth is that those who are older are wiser.

"We were hoping, through his wisdom and experience, he would advise the leadership and give them guidance even if he was not in leadership," said Masuku.

In her condolence message to the Mugabe family, Masuku said it was not only them who had lost but the whole nation because Mugabe empowered his people through the land reform and other programmes.

"The family has lost but the nation has lost as well. He was a father not only to his family but to the country. May his soul rest in peace," she said.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3650 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5546 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days