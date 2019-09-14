'Robber' tries to commit suicide at police station

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED armed robber who allegedly tried to escape through a window at Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo has told a court how he threw himself at the window to commit suicide.The suspect sustained severe lacerations on his hands and was apprehended as he writhed in pain on the ground.A handcuffed Priviledge Moyo (37) from Makokoba suburb allegedly surprised officers who were interrogating him when he suddenly stood up, rushed to a window and smashed through it.He had been detained for allegedly robbing Ms Saziso Moyo (38), a businesswoman from Pumula suburb, with three accomplices who are still at large. The suspects had struck at the woman's home twice in two months after breaking down the door to her house with an axe.Moyo allegedly got away with eight cellphones and cash, with a combined value of $15 029. He told West Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove, that the cops were lying that he tried to escape as he had thrown himself at the window to commit suicide.Moyo pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery and an attempt to escape from lawful custody charge. Magistrate Mushove remanded him in custody to September 23 for continuation of trial."Icala angilivumi, bengifuna ukuzibulala. Ngeke ngabolela ejele (I do not admit to the charges levelled against me, I wanted to commit suicide, I can't rot in jail)," he said.Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on August 31 this year, Moyo attempted to escape from police custody after he was arrested for allegedly robbing Ms Moyo twice on July 18 and August 28."During interrogation in the investigation office, the accused person broke the window and attempted to run away before he was arrested again," he said.Mr Shava said Moyo sustained lacerations on his hands and he is seeking medical attention.He said on July 18 and August 28 this year, Moyo and his accomplices raided Ms Moyo's home and demanded money. They allegedly threatened to rape and kill her if she resisted."The suspects armed with an axe, okapi knife and iron bars allegedly ordered Moyo's family to lie down before tying them up with a rope and robbing them," Mr Shava said. He said police arrested Moyo after an anonymous tip off and dragged him to Pumula Police Station."When he was being interviewed by the officers, he smashed the window and jumped out of the building in a bid to escape. He was, however, apprehended," said Mr Shava.