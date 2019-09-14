Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Robber' tries to commit suicide at police station

by Staff reporter
14 Sep 2019 at 08:14hrs | Views
A SUSPECTED armed robber who allegedly tried to escape through a window at Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo has told a court how he threw himself at the window to commit suicide.

The suspect sustained severe lacerations on his hands and was apprehended as he writhed in pain on the ground.

A handcuffed Priviledge Moyo (37) from Makokoba suburb allegedly surprised officers who were interrogating him when he suddenly stood up, rushed to a window and smashed through it.

He had been detained for allegedly robbing Ms Saziso Moyo (38), a businesswoman from Pumula suburb, with three accomplices who are still at large. The suspects had struck at the woman's home twice in two months after breaking down the door to her house with an axe.

Moyo allegedly got away with eight cellphones and cash, with a combined value of $15 029. He told West Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove, that the cops were lying that he tried to escape as he had thrown himself at the window to commit suicide.

Moyo pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery and an attempt to escape from lawful custody charge. Magistrate Mushove remanded him in custody to September 23 for continuation of trial.

"Icala angilivumi, bengifuna ukuzibulala. Ngeke ngabolela ejele (I do not admit to the charges levelled against me, I wanted to commit suicide, I can't rot in jail)," he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on August 31 this year, Moyo attempted to escape from police custody after he was arrested for allegedly robbing Ms Moyo twice on July 18 and August 28.  

"During interrogation in the investigation office, the accused person broke the window and attempted to run away before he was arrested again," he said.

Mr Shava said Moyo sustained lacerations on his hands and he is seeking medical attention.

He said on July 18 and August 28 this year, Moyo and his accomplices raided Ms Moyo's home and demanded money. They allegedly threatened to rape and kill her if she resisted.

"The suspects armed with an axe, okapi knife and iron bars allegedly ordered Moyo's family to lie down before tying them up with a rope and robbing them," Mr Shava said. He said police arrested Moyo after an anonymous tip off and dragged him to Pumula Police Station.

"When he was being interviewed by the officers, he smashed the window and jumped out of the building in a bid to escape. He was, however, apprehended," said Mr Shava.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2543 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3648 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 879 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5545 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4294 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days