Man killed trying to stop a fight

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Inyathi died on the spot after he was stabbed on the neck with an okapi knife while trying to stop a fight, police confirmed.Acting Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Namatirai Mashona, said Bongani Sibanda of Dromoland Village in Kenilworth, Inyathi, bled to death at Hlathini Business Centre following the attack by Welfit Mnkandla from the same village.The two were part of a group of patrons that were drinking beer at the business centre on Saturday night when a misunderstanding arose before degenerating into a fight.Mnkandla is on the run after he fled from the scene soon after stabbing the now deceased."On the 7th of September at around 11.50PM, Welfit Mnkandla and Bongani Sibanda were drinking beer separately at Hlathini Business Centre."A misunderstanding arose between the accused and other patrons whose details are yet to be verified and Sibanda intervened with the intention of stopping the fight," said Sgt Mashona.She said Mnkandla immediately turned the heat on Sibanda, stabbing him once on the neck causing his instant death."Mnkandla drew an okapi knife from his trousers pocket and stabbed Sibanda once on the neck," said Sgt Mashona.Sibanda allegedly sustained a deep cut and started bleeding profusely. He immediately fell to the ground and died on the spot.Mnkandla reportedly fled from the scene. Other patrons gave chase in a bid to apprehend him but failed as he outpaced them and disappeared into the night.A report was made to the police who have launched a manhunt for Mnkandla as his whereabouts are still not known, added Sgt Mashona. She appealed to members of the public who may have the information to assist.Sibanda's body was taken to Inyathi District Hospital before being transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem.Meanwhile, Sgt Mashona urged members of the public to desist from violence as she called for the spirit of dialogue and self restraint whenever one finds himself or herself in a misunderstanding.