Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businesses fighting Mnangagwa, says Matemadanda

by Staff reporter
14 Sep 2019 at 08:32hrs | Views
Zanu-PF has said it has had enough with businesses who are hiking prices on daily basis saying they are forcing their hand to adopt price control mechanisms which was not President Mnangagwa's desire.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at a recent campaign rally ahead of the Zaka East parliamentary by-election slated for September 21, Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda said the business community was being used by the opposition to make people suffer so that they could revolt against government.

"We said we are going to increase salaries for civil servants and shops are busy increasing prices. What is the logic behind those price hikes?

"What it means is that businesses are fighting President Mnangagwa and his development initiatives. President Mnangagwa did not want price controls but these businesses are forcing our hand.

"It is not because we can't control the prices but it's because we wanted the businesses to operate in a free environment which benefits them and the consumers. This has however been taken as a sign of weakness by these business people.

"If businesses do not revise their manners, we are going back to the drawing board because when we say let us work together, some are being used by our enemies who cheer them on to increase prices so that people can revolt against the government," said Matemadanda.

Matemadanda said Zanu-PF will never fail to put the businesses ‘in their place', claiming government was just giving them a rope long enough to hang themselves

"We want to warn all businesses that if we are quiet it does not mean that we are stupid. We have fought and liberated this country so we will not be given sleepless nights by a mere business. If we agree to implement price controls, let nobody cry foul.

"There are those in Zanu-PF who run businesses and are at the forefront of hiking prices. The government should not be troubled by people in the ruling party who are busy profiteering at the expense of the people," said Matemadanda.

In the Zaka East by-election, Zanu-PF will be represented by Clemence Chiduwa who is battling it out against the MDC Alliance's Derick Charamba.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5546 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days