Businesses fighting Mnangagwa, says Matemadanda

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has said it has had enough with businesses who are hiking prices on daily basis saying they are forcing their hand to adopt price control mechanisms which was not President Mnangagwa's desire.Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at a recent campaign rally ahead of the Zaka East parliamentary by-election slated for September 21, Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda said the business community was being used by the opposition to make people suffer so that they could revolt against government."We said we are going to increase salaries for civil servants and shops are busy increasing prices. What is the logic behind those price hikes?"What it means is that businesses are fighting President Mnangagwa and his development initiatives. President Mnangagwa did not want price controls but these businesses are forcing our hand."It is not because we can't control the prices but it's because we wanted the businesses to operate in a free environment which benefits them and the consumers. This has however been taken as a sign of weakness by these business people."If businesses do not revise their manners, we are going back to the drawing board because when we say let us work together, some are being used by our enemies who cheer them on to increase prices so that people can revolt against the government," said Matemadanda.Matemadanda said Zanu-PF will never fail to put the businesses ‘in their place', claiming government was just giving them a rope long enough to hang themselves"We want to warn all businesses that if we are quiet it does not mean that we are stupid. We have fought and liberated this country so we will not be given sleepless nights by a mere business. If we agree to implement price controls, let nobody cry foul."There are those in Zanu-PF who run businesses and are at the forefront of hiking prices. The government should not be troubled by people in the ruling party who are busy profiteering at the expense of the people," said Matemadanda.In the Zaka East by-election, Zanu-PF will be represented by Clemence Chiduwa who is battling it out against the MDC Alliance's Derick Charamba.