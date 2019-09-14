Man kills son for disrespect

News / National

by Staff reporter

An Odzi man has appeared in court for killing his 25-year old son whom he accused of disrespect.Kudzai Mafunga (48) of Marambakutongwa Village appeared before Mutare Magistrate Ms Purity Gumbo facing murder charges.Mafunga allegedly hit his eldest son with a log in a fit of rage after the deceased tried to stop him from assaulting his sibling.He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to September 20.It was the state's case that on September 3, Mafunga confronted his younger son, Bernard, accusing him of disrespecting his mother.This did not go down well with his eldest son, Custon, who intervened accusing his father of mistreating his young brother as he had once injured the young boy in another fit of rage.Angry with his son's accusations, Mafunga reportedly picked a log which he used to hit Custon, on the head.He sustained injuries and was rushed to Mutare Provincial Hospital (MPH) where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Mafunga was asked to apply for bail at the High court since he was facing a serious offence.