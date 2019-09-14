Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police officers in trouble for fraudulent cattle clearances

by Staff reporter
14 Sep 2019 at 08:35hrs | Views
Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers stationed at Masvingo Rural Police station are in hot soup after they were implicated in the falsification of information on livestock clearance forms.

It has been learnt that Tafadzwa Gumiso (25) of Rujeko A and Abel Mubaiwa (30) of Sisk, Mucheke are facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined in Section 174 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform ] Act, chapter 9:23.

The two were attached at ZRP Masvingo Rural Station Anti-Stock theft Unit in 2017.

Part of their duties was offering livestock-clearance services which they allegedly abused and helped cattle thieves to escape detection.

A docket under ZRP Masvingo Rural  CR numbers 91-92/08/19 shows that the matter come to light when Lawrence Chisango of Plot 2 Wayne farm, made a report that his cattle were stolen by his former plot manager Cuthbert Goremusandu during his absence.

"Investigations were instituted when a report was made. It was discovered that out of 80 cattle which the complainant had left at his farm, only 17 were remainED. The investigations further revealed that Cuthbert Goremusandu sold cattle to the community within and around Masvingo.

"Cuthbert Goremusandu is at large. The way the cattle were being cleared from Lawrence Chisango's farm became a subject of enquiry thus ZRP Forms 392 used to clear the cattle were retrieved and it was discovered that some of them were completed contrary to the laid down procedures and even contained false information," reads part of the docket.

It is alleged that Gumiso on May 17, 2017, the two police officers completed ZRP form 392 by approving false particulars of the owner and false address of where the animals were kept.

This enabled the clearance of three heifers and one cow from Chisango's farm to Temba Chakwa, of Plot 2 Sale Camp, Stop Over, Masvingo.

On May 24, 2017, Mubaiwa completed ZRP livestock clearance form by endorsing false particulars of seller and false particulars of the village head and it led to the clearance of an ox for slaughter at Chisango's farm.

The duo recently appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Candice Kasere where they were granted $50-00 bail each and remanded to September 27, 2019 for trial.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5546 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days