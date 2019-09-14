Chamisa gets VIP treatment at Mugabe funeral

News / National

by newzimbabwe

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will finally get some VIP treatment at a State managed funeral of prominent Zimbabwean after some nightmarish experiences before.This is according to the list of VIPs set to grace this Saturday's funeral service to be held at the National Sports Stadium in honour of late former President Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore some eight days ago through an unknown ailment.President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the service in which several Heads of State and Government from mostly African countries are set to attend.The event will also allow the MDC leader to come face-to-face with Mnangagwa, his political arch-rival he persistently accuses of cheating him of his victory in last year's presidential elections.It will also be the first time Zimbabwe's two political heavyweights meet since his November 2017 inauguration at the same venue.According to the list, Chamisa will sit shoulder to shoulder with Zanu-PF National Chair and defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Foreign Ministers, members of the Mugabe family, EFF leader Julius Malema and POLAD members.Mnangagwa will be in the VVIP tent with visiting heads of states and SADC and AU representatives.Chamisa has not had the best of experiences when visiting funerals of prominent Zimbabweans in which the State has been in charge of proceedings.In January this year, Chamisa was made to stand throughout the entire burial process of late musical icon Oliver Mtukudzi in the latter's rural home after first being blocked from accessing the venue.Before that, his entourage was blocked from accessing the VIP section of the National Sports Stadium where a musical gala in honour of the celebrated artist was being held.Chamisa was June this year also denied a seat in the VIP tent of late Zapu leader and national hero Dumiso Dabengwa's funeral.The MDC politician has, in the few instances he has made public appearances during State functions, been mobbed by ecstatic followers and received deafening applause from many.