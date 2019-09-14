News / National
PHOTO: Madhuku's controversial picture with Grace goes viral
14 Sep 2019
A photo of NCA leader professor Lovemore Madhuku comforting Grace Mugabe in a seemingly cosy posture has gone viral on the internet.
Madhuku is a known ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and they work together at the Political parties dialogue forum.
The late Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried at the heroes acre in about a month's time.
