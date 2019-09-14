General Sibusiso Moyo extends begging bowl

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister General Sibusiso Moyo has begged the International Community to assist in the nursing of Zimbabwe from its current problems to a becoming a better country.General Moyo who was speaking to Reuters said, "The international community needs to understand and nurse this country. This country has suffered for the past two decades,"Moyo added that Zimbabwe needs the whole world to assist her in implementing reforms."This is the time when it must be supported in its reforms. This country is undertaking all these reforms, with all the painful processes which are taking place, without any form of support from outside. No lines of credit, no balance of payments support, nothing."We are a sincere government in delivering the necessary reforms and freedoms." He said.Since taking over power through a bloody coup in November 2017 President Emmerson Mnangagwa has visited various foreign capitals in search on foreign direct investments but his trips have been futile.The American and European governments have maintained sanctions over Zimbabwe and encouraged the country to implement certain reforms that Mnangagwa committed to before there can be re-engagement with the country.The economy of Zimbabwe has been collapsing with the civil servants getting a salary equivalent to US$100.