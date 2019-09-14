President Mnangagwa calls for unity

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for Zimbabweans to bury their differences as they mourn the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe who died in Singapore at the age of 95.Posting on Twitter ahead of the memorial service being held at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday Mnangagwa said, "Today, let us put aside our differences and come together as we remember the past and look to the future as one proud, independent and free nation."The tweet invited the ire of Zimbabwean social media users who accused him of self delusion.One Shelton Samaita said, "The problem is that you lie even to yourself, how are we a free nation when just a few weeks ago you took away the citizens rights to demonstrate demonstrate. If that is your idea of being a free nation, we are going nowhere as a country."Another user Ranganai Chiwara questioned if Mnangagwa has toned down from praiisning his administration."Have you toned down Cde? I thought you would refer to it as second Republic as you want everyone to know.The fact of the matter is the ghost of Robert is active but he has to be buried at the National Heroes Acre no delays & his treatment must be the same with all who are there." He said.