Jonathan Moyo denies links with G40

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Exiled former cabinet Minister professor Jonathan Moyo has distanced himself from a newly formed political outfit called the G40 which was registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission recently.The Generation 40 party which is being fronted by one Jasmes Tamanikwa was officially registered on Friday.In a letter to Tamanikwa ZEC said, "Your organisation has ben included in the ZEC's database and mailing list for notification when appropriate meetings that recquire your input are held."Professor Moyo questioned whow as behind the G4O."And what kind of an animal is James T. Tamanikwa? Lacoste? CIO? MID? Or just an ediotic pfeemaniac!" He wrote on twitter.When questioned whether the G40 was not hi secret project Moyo said, "Only a blithering ediot would think anyone would register a SECRET project with anyone, let alone with Mnangagwa's"