Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ - DIDG deal awaits guidance from Treasury

by Advocate Martin Dinha
14 Sep 2019 at 12:19hrs | Views
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has received the submissions for funding made towards the US$400 million recapitalisation project by Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)/Transnet Consortium.

The NRZ now awaits guidance from Treasury on the availability of the said funding, subject to such guidance as may be given by Government, the project may be progressed in terms of the provisions of the Government's Joint Ventures Act.

In a meeting held by the NRZ Board on 09 September 2019, to consider the report from the Special Joint Plenary session by the partners in the negotiations, the rail entity resolved to recommend to Government to pursue the offer of US$420m funding by the consortium as follows.

"The offer/proof of US$420 million funding from DIDG through AfriExim Bank be referred to Treasury to pursue and consider, inter alia, the availability of the said funding.

"The NRZ should await guidance from Treasury on the availability of the said funding where after, subject to such guidance as may be given by Treiasury, the project be progressed in terms of the provisions of the Joint Ventures Act as previously directed by Cabinet communicated to NRZ through the letter from the Minister of Transport and
Infrastructure Development dated 16 October 2017 to the NRZ". • This comes after a special joint plenary meeting of Government of Zimbabwe/NRZ and DIDG/Transnet Consortium on 30 August 2019 iijtrhich DIDG submitted on offer of US$420 million (US$400 million for recapitalisation.and.US$20 million for working capital) through AfriExim Bank (as the Mandated Lead Arranger).

DIDG/Transnet Consortium, in that meeting, further reported that they had also secured requisite shareholder approvals. DIDG has therefore since written to the joint plenary meeting of the NRZ deal negotiations team expressing their readiness to proceed with the project in partnership with NRZ.

In February 2019, the Zimbabwean Government made a decision to extend the NRZ recapitalisation framework agreement by 6 months to 14 August 2019 to give enough time for the DIDG/Transnet Consortium to. among other requirements. demonstrate capacity to raise US$400 million for the NRZ recapitalisation project (proof of funding for the project) land submit proof of shareholder approval to set the ball rolling in the recapitalisation project.

The NRZ embarked on the recapitalisation project in 2017 leading to the pre-bid conference which attracted over 80 investors who were then adjudicated and subsequently resulted in the DIDG/Transnet Consortium winning the bid. Since then negotiations have been going on to ensure the deal is concluded.


Source - Advocate Martin Dinha

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5546 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days