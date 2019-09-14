Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya in court over govt loans

by Staff reporter
14 Sep 2019 at 13:04hrs | Views
HARARE North legislator Allan Norman Markham (MDC Alliance) has approached the High Court seeking an order to nullify a loan agreement entered between the Finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) with the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank).

Markham recently filed a court application citing Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and RBZ governor John Mangudya, in their official capacities, as the respondents in the matter.

He is seeking a declaratory, prohibitory and mandatory interdict against the two top government officials.

Markham said Ncube and Mangudya had failed to perform their mandated duties and the loan agreement they entered with Afrexim Bank was not binding since it had not been approved by Parliament.

"I am seeking that certain acts of commission or/omissions by the first respondent (Ncube) and second respondent (Mangudya) be declared to be contrary to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and that the loan agreement entered by or by both parties, with the third respondent (Afrexim Bank) are not binding on Zimbabwe as they have not been approved by Parliament as expressly prescribed by the Constitution," Markham said in his founding affidavit.

He said he was also seeking transparency and accountability in the management of public finance as well as debt management.

"In particular, I highlight that there must be transparency and accountability in financial matters that public funds must be extended transparently, prudently and effectively…," he said.

Markham said he was also interested in ensuring that principles of transparency and accountability were adhered to by the Executive arms of government, Ncube and Mangudya in particular.

"I have sufficient personal and direct interest to ensure the above principles are adhered to by the Executive arms of the government, first respondent and second respondent in particular."

He believes that the disclosure of loans and guarantees entered by the government must be revealed on time as stated in the Public Debt Management Act.

"I believe that provision of section 29 and 30 of Public Debt and Management Act are meant to ensure that there is full and timeous disclosure of all loans and guarantees entered into by the government," the legislator

said.

Markham said he was aware of credible Press reports that Ncube and Mangudya, while acting on behalf of the government, had concluded several loan agreements with the Afrexim Bank since 2018 in terms of which various sums of money was claimed against the government.

He asserts that the loans concluded by the government from January 2017 to date have not yet been brought to Parliament for approval.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3656 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5547 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days