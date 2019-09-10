Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mnangagwa expresses gratitude to Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago
The President, Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will remain resolute in upholding the legacy left behind by the late founding father and former President, Robert Mugabe.

The President made the remarks in his keynote address at the state funeral service of the national hero, Mugabe at the National Sports stadium.

President Mnangagwa said the late Mugabe has left a legacy of unity on the continent. He said the late national hero had a strong stance to protect and preserve sovereignty on the African continent.

He noted that former President Mugabe will also be remembered for the historic land reform programme in which land was distributed to the black majority in the country. The President emphasised that the Land Reform Programme is not reversible and the second republic is working hard to ensure that there is productivity on the land through mechanisation and mordernisation of the agricultural sector

He said Zimbabwe's arms are stretched out for genuine friendship under the re-engagement exercise and called for the immediate lifting of the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe. The President took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe for looking after and taking care of the former president during his illness up until he passed on.

He added that he will be guided by the Mugabe family on funeral arrangements.





Source - zbc

