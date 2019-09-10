ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos conceded late in the game against ZPC Kariba to settle for a 1-1 draw at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.The Glamour Boys had taken the lead in the 49th minute after awarded a controversial penalty when the hosts' keeper was adjudged to have fouled Nigel Katawa.A lengthy stoppage followed with the crowd throwing missiles on the pitch in protest over the referee's decision.After almost twenty minutes, play resumed and Evans Katema took the set-piece and converted it to give Dembare an advantage.But Kauya Katuruturu took the game to the visitors in the last minutes of the match and secured an equaliser before the final whistle.The result puts ZPC Kariba on top of the table with 40 points.At Luveve, ten-man Chicken Inn succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manica Diamonds.The Gem Boys took an early lead in the first minute through Stanely Ngala. The Gamecocks suffered another blow towards the break when Obriel Chiranda was expelled from the game.Ishmael Lawe then killed the contest on the stroke of full-time as Manica moved to 32 points while Chicken Inn drop to third with 38.In Gweru, Jacob Muzokomba scored from the spot as TelOne edged out Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0.Results:Telone 1-0 Ngezi PlatinumChicken Inn 0-2 Manica DiamondsZPC Kariba 1-1 Dynamos