PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
The Mphokos
Former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Report Phelekezela Mphoko was among the people from all walks of life who converged at The National Sports Stadium to pay their last respects to the former President Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore.

Mphoko who is a former ZPRA Commander in charge of logistics last week said, "The passing of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe is a loss to the nation of Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole. He will always be remembered for his Pan Africanism which was iconic."

Mphoko added that he was privileged to work under Mugabe.

"It was a privilege and blessing to have served under him as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. So farewell Ntabakayikhonjwa, Mugabe, Mphephethwa. May your soul rest in peace."


Source - zimpapers

