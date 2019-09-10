Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, yesterday apologised to the African continent over the recent spate of xenophobic attacks on African immigrants in his country, promising to improve cohesion between locals and immigrants.

In his eulogy during the State Funeral of the late former President, Robert Mugabe, in Harare yesterday, President Ramaphosa said the recent flare-up of violence goes against the spirit of oneness that was championed by pan-African stalwarts such as Mugabe and former South African leaders Cdes Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

Violence against foreign migrants has led to 12 deaths — including two Zimbabweans — and looting of foreign-owned businesses.

"In the past two weeks, we as South Africans have been going through a challenging period," said President Ramaphosa to the uneasy crowd at the National Sports Stadium.

"We have had acts of violence erupting in some parts of the country, some of which was directed at nationals from other African countries.

"This has led to the deaths and injuries of a number of people, some of whom were nationals from other countries and the majority were South Africans.

"I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret, and to apologise for what has happened in our country.

"What has happened in South Africa goes against the principles of the unity of the African people that President Mugabe and President Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and the great leaders of our continent stood for," he said in a gesture that was cheered and applauded by the attendees.

His government, he added, was working "very hard" to encourage the "people in South Africa to embrace people from all African countries".

President Ramaphosa thanked his fellow African leaders for the support offered to his government in the wake of the violence.

"I would like to state it here and now that South Africans are not xenophobic, South Africans are not against nationals from other countries.

"We welcome people from other countries and we are going to work very hard that we encourage and promote social cohesion of the people of South Africa working and living side by side with people from other parts of our continent.

"This we shall do because we want to embrace the spirit of unity that President Mugabe worked for throughout his life."

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said Government welcomes the gesture.

"People expressed themselves and President Ramaphosa apologised on behalf of South Africa, which is something we welcome.

"The cheers from the crowd after he apologised showed clearly that the apology was accepted because from thereafter they cheered for him after initially jeering him."

Zimbabwe, Nigerians and Mozambicans were forced to evacuate hundreds of their citizens following the violence targeted at African immigrants.

On Friday, Government repatriated 96 Zimbabweans from the Gauteng Province after two Zimbabwean citizens died from the attacks.

The group is part of 171 Zimbabweans who were affected by the disturbances.

Similarly, Nigeria has flown around 600 of its citizens home from Johannesburg after they expressed their intention to go back home.

South Africa, which is Africa's second-largest economy, is a major destination for African migrants searching for economic opportunities.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 925 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 863 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 897 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

14 hrs ago | 5527 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4283 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4726 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

15 hrs ago | 1620 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 765 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days