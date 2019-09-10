Mnangagwa may not revenge against Grace Mugabe

News / National

by newzimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted he may not be entertaining any plans of seeking revenge against late former President Robert Mugabe's widow, Grace, who has tormented him before.In a speech to several African heads of State and Government at a funeral ceremony held in honour of the country's founding leader, Mnangagwa pledged his party's support for Grace."Allow me to thank the former First Lady, Her Excellency, Amai Grace Mugabe and the family, for looking after and caring for our commander during his illness, right through to the end."The fortitude, commitment and love you exemplified, is admirable and should forever be emulated."Be rest assured that you will continue to have my support and that of my government, in these moments of grief," he said.Grace had a public fall out with Mnangagwa when she used her late husband's nationwide rallies in 2017 to castigate and label the then Vice President a coup plotter.The one time influential First Lady openly confronted and humiliated Mnangagwa in front of Zanu-PF crowds.Since he muscled his way through a military coup November 2017, Mnangagwa has shown he was not ready to forgive his enemies after he has hounded a handful former Zanu-PF rivals and former cabinet ministers into exile.The ex-ministers, among them Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Mandi Chimene fronted a fierce campaign to block what was an apparent bid by Mnangagwa to position himself for Zanu-PF succession from Mugabe.All his enemies who fled the country have not been given any assurances of their safety if they returned to mourn Mugabe.In his address at the National Sports Stadium, Mnangagwa said "the late founding Father, Cde Mugabe, was a great scholar, thinker, teacher and above all, a true African"."He taught a generation, led a nation, inspired a continent, spoke for the oppressed and defined the politics and economics of an epoch."The man who lies before us, was for years, our leader, our commander, mentor and our President, both in the party and in government," he said.Mnangagwa also wished well, founding Zambian President, Dr Mzee Kenneth Kaunda who is the only remaining survivor from the generation of leaders of the Frontline States."Now Mzee Kenneth Kaunda remains alone. May the Good Lord continue to watch over him," said Mnangagwa to Kaunda, who is now 95.